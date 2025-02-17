17-year-old charged after 68-year-old woman stabbed in leg in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy has been charged and has appeared in court after a 68-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg in Northampton.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons linked to his age, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 14) to face two charges – one count of Section 18, grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident in Foskitt Court South, Bellinge, just before midday on Wednesday February 12. A 68-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to her leg. The teenager was arrested on the same day. Police remained on the scene for much of the day and said they believed the incident to be isolated.

At Friday’s hearing, the 17-year-old was remanded into secure accommodation until Tuesday (February 18), when he is due to appear before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.