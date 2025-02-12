17 YEAR OLD ARRESTED: Woman, 60s, stabbed in the leg during assault in Bellinge street

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 12th Feb 2025, 20:36 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in an assault in Northampton this afternoon (February 12).

The woman in her 60s, was injured during the incident which took place in Foskitt Court South, Bellinge, just before noon and resulted in the woman sustaining a stab wound to her leg.

Most Popular

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Nick Peters, from Northampton CID, said: “We are currently at the scene of an incident which took place shortly before midday and resulted in a woman receiving a serious injury.

The woman in her 60s, was injured during the incident which took place in Foskitt Court South, Bellinge, just before noon and resulted in the woman sustaining a stab wound to her leg.placeholder image
The woman in her 60s, was injured during the incident which took place in Foskitt Court South, Bellinge, just before noon and resulted in the woman sustaining a stab wound to her leg.

“A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the assault and is in custody this evening.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our officers and staff remain at the scene this evening in order to recover as much evidence as possible to support our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although we have made any arrest, we would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have any information regarding it or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Foskitt Court South area late this morning.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000086115.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice