17 YEAR OLD ARRESTED: Woman, 60s, stabbed in the leg during assault in Bellinge street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in an assault in Northampton this afternoon (February 12).

The woman in her 60s, was injured during the incident which took place in Foskitt Court South, Bellinge, just before noon and resulted in the woman sustaining a stab wound to her leg.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody this evening.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters, from Northampton CID, said: “We are currently at the scene of an incident which took place shortly before midday and resulted in a woman receiving a serious injury.

“A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the assault and is in custody this evening.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our officers and staff remain at the scene this evening in order to recover as much evidence as possible to support our investigation.

“Although we have made any arrest, we would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have any information regarding it or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Foskitt Court South area late this morning.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000086115.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.