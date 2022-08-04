13-year-old and five others arrested following drugs raids across Northampton

Four teenagers - including a 13-year-old - and two men have been arrested following drug raids across Northampton.
Police officers executed simultaneous warrants at four addresses in the town on Wednesday (August 3).
Five were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and another on suspicion of burglary.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two 17-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
“A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.”
The warrants took place at addresses in Blackthorn, The Mounts and at a property close to the University of Northampton campus, and were part of Northamptonshire Police’s 12 Weeks Of Action campaign which this week is targeting drug harm.