Police hunt owner after dog bites eight-year-old child outside Northampton school

Police are appealing for witnesses after an eight-year-old child was injured by a dog bite outside a Northampton school.

The dog — described as medium-sized, black and furry — is believed to have returned to its owner immediately following the incident on Monday afternoon (August 1), close to Hopping Hill Primary School.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Between 4pm and 5pm a dog ran up to the child, who had fallen over in an alleyway between Ingleborough Way and the school.

“It bit the youngster on the back of the head, causing an injury.”