12 stop searches recover illegal drugs as sniffer dog hits the streets during Market Square crime stamp down

A police sniffer dog hit the streets last week as part of a crime stamp down ahead of the reopening of Northampton’s Market Square.

During the week, sniffer dog Hulk and his handler carried out 24 stop searches, of which 12 lead the recovery of illegal substances. Police say offenders were dealt with through either charges, cautions or immediate justice outcomes.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “Hulk and his handler have been a brilliant addition to our team for the week.

“Passive sniffer dogs work on lead with their handler and are highly skilled at picking up the scents they are trained to detect without making any contact with people.

Sniffer dog Hulk and his handler in action.

“Hulk did a great job in indicating where illegal drugs were being carried and was also a hit with shoppers and traders, with some amazing feedback from the public about our work over the week.

“Hearing people say they feel safer in the town and love seeing us there has been really great – making Northampton somewhere people feel proud of is what this is all about.”

The action was part of a wider eight-week crime stamp down in the lead up to the Market Square’s official reopening on October 19 and 20.

The week also saw 13 arrests made for offences including shoplifting, public order offences and breaches of criminal behaviour orders (CBO), which are imposed in court to prevent problematic behaviour with offenders at risk of prison sentences if they fail to comply.

Of those arrested, seven were charged with offences, two were recalled to prison, two were remanded to court and two were bailed pending further enquiries, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A woman charged with breaching a CBO went on to be sentenced during the week, receiving an 18-week jail term.

Four community protection warnings, four alcohol seizures and one referral to the force’s licensing team were also issued.

The fourth week of the campaign, which is currently underway, is targeting serious violence in the town centre.

There will also be a partnership clean-up session on Thursday (September 19), supported by funding from the OPFCC.

Volunteers are welcome to attend the event, which will run from 10am to 1pm, meeting at All Saints Church. Equipment will be supplied.