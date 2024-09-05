Someone suspected of stealing £3,000 worth of goods is among 11 arrests made for retail crime in Northampton town centre, in just a week.

Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Workforce on August 19 to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, drugs and serious violence, ahead of the official reopening of the Market Square over the weekend of October 19 and 20. The campaign was set up in response to concerns from business owners and residents about police visibility and key crime types in the area.

During the first week, police say they targeted anti-social behaviour, which resulted in eight arrests, with six people going on to be charged with offences, and one recalled to prison.

The second week of the operation saw officers make 11 arrests for retail crimes, with eight people going on to be charged, including one suspected of stealing more than £3,000 of goods.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “We know how much retail crime is affecting businesses across the town centre, so this week we’ve worked hard to arrest and charge known offenders, as well as spread the word to businesses about the help and support we and partners can offer."

During the week officers were also busy visiting stores suffering repeat shoplifting issues to engage with staff alongside colleagues from Northampton Town Centre BID.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, added: “We are delighted to see the real-life impact of Operation Workforce, which has seen business owners reassured by a greater police presence in our town centre and a feeling that their concerns are not just being listened to but acted upon.

"Retail crime is something that affects a high number of our town centre businesses so we are delighted to be working closely with Northamptonshire Police to tackle this issue head-on and we look forward to seeing more positive results in the weeks and months to come.”

Since the end of the week focusing on retail crime, at least four further arrests have been made for shop theft offences and one person has been charged with breaching a community behaviour order preventing them from being intoxicated in public.

The Market Square will welcome traders back on Friday September 20.