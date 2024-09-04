Eight arrests made in first week of crime stamp down ahead of Northampton's Market Square reopening

Eight arrests – six of which have resulted in charges – have been made in the first week of a crime stamp down ahead of Northampton’s Market Square reopening.

Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Workforce on August 19 to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, drugs and serious violence, ahead of the official reopening of the Market Square over the weekend of October 19 and 20.

During the first week, police say they targeted anti-social behaviour, which resulted in eight arrests, with six people going on to be charged with offences, and one recalled to prison.

Officers also issued community protection warnings (CPW), community protection notices (CPN) and made one application to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a community behaviour order (CBO) – all aimed at addressing and preventing problem behaviour in the town centre.

Northampton Market Square at the start of September.

Chief Inspector Kim Jackson, who leads Response and Local Policing (West), said: “We’re determined to play our part in ensuring everyone can feel safe and confident in our town centre, and I’m keen to stress that anyone causing issues in the Market Square area and beyond can expect to be brought to account, as our use of CPWs, CPNs and CBOs demonstrates.

“All these measures are designed to prevent unwanted behaviour and give us a structured way to both offer support to individuals involved to break the cycle, and take action against them if it continues.”

Alongside the community protection work, officers also seized alcohol from those causing issues during their patrols, with outreach sessions also taking place to offer support to vulnerable people.

Joint patrols also took place with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Northamptonshire Council to identify and address any areas likely to attract anti-social behaviour.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Aaron Dilley said: “This work focused on the Emporium Way area, we were looking for any insecure buildings, issues with rubbish building up – basically anything that could contribute to anti-social behaviour or could be a fire or arson risk.

“From this work we arranged for one insecure building to be made secure, reported an area of rubbish to the waste management team for clearance, and also checked on vacant buildings in Sheep Street which were happily all found to be secure.”

The Market Square will welcome traders back on Friday September 20.