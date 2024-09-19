10 more arrests during crime stamp down ahead of reopening of Northampton's Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further 10 arrests have been made during a crime stamp down in the lead up to the reopening of Northampton’s Market Square.

Northamptonshire Police is carrying out an eight-week campaign in Northampton town centre to improve officer visibility and tackle four key crime types.

Last week, the campaign focussed on serious violence and resulted in 10 arrests for offences including assault, public order and shop thefts.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “The work we’ve put in so far has been sending a clear message that anyone coming into town and causing issues will be dealt with robustly. People know we are taking action and making arrests and have been changing their behaviour accordingly which is great.

The Market Square will reopen to traders on Friday September 20.

“Our retailers and community contacts can feel the changes already, with people telling us they feel safer and the whole area feels so much nicer to spend time in.

“My officers are loving it as well, they are getting such positive feedback alongside the satisfaction of getting offenders locked up and securing good results in each of our areas of focus.”

The week also saw further use of community protection notices and community protection warnings, and one person was taken to court and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Knife amnesty events were held in the Market Square area, and officers took a knife arch out into the night-time economy last Friday and Saturday nights (September 13 – 14) to scan people entering two venues to ensure no weapons were being carried.

Young people involved in Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets groups also carried out knife test purchase operations in retailers across the town.

Inspector Davis-Lyons said: “Happily, only one business required a visit after selling a knife when they should have refused to, and I’m grateful to all our young volunteers who gave up their time to help us.”

Today, (Thursday September 19), a community clean-up event is taking place and volunteers are invited to take part between 10am and 1pm, from the meeting point at All Saints Church in George Row.

The campaign continues this week and is focussing on anti-social behaviour, once again.

The Market Square reopens to traders on Friday (September 20), before the official reopening takes place on the weekend of October 19 and 20.