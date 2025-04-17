Northamptonshire-based police blogger appears before judge on nine charges including stalking officers and sexual offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An auditor from Northampton has pleaded not guilty to nine charges at crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Tilley, 44, was at Stafford Crown Court this morning (Thursday, April 17) to deny all the charges against him before Her Honour Judge Kristina Montgomery KC.

Wearing a black shirt and tie, Tilley spoke only to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilley’s blogs were instrumental in the exposure of former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley who had falsely claimed he had been involved in the Falklands Conflict as well as making untrue claims on his CV.

Auditor Simon Tilley will stand trial at Stafford Crown Court next year. Image: NW

Adderley was found guilty of gross misconduct last year and was sacked from his high-profile role after a panel found he had engaged in ‘sustained, brazen dishonesty’.

The police investigation into Tilley, of Branksome Avenue, Kingsthorpe Hollow, Northampton, stretches back to 2021.

In 2023 he appeared at Northampton Magistrates to plead not guilty to three charges. Today is the first time those charges have been publicly reported after they were formally joined to his subsequent stalking charges.

They first three charges are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- On June 4, 2021, at Northampton intentionally attempted to cause a child aged 13 to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity.

- Between June 4, 2021 and July 1, 2021, at Northampton intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16, and the communication was sexual.

- On December 12, 2022, at Northampton, possessed an extreme pornographic image which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with a pig and a dog.

The stalking and perverting the cause of justice charges encompass three alleged victims who are all police officers. They relate to posts on X and Wordpress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the counts alleged that, between March and December last year, Tilley posted malicious material and false allegations online about the named officers which had a tendency to pervert the course of justice.

And a further three charges relate to stalking against the same trio of officers.

A trial will take place next May at Stafford Crown Court and is expected to last for seven days. Tilley was released on bail.