Northampton man, 44, to spend Christmas behind bars after being charged with stalking police officers and perverting justice

A 44-year-old man from Northampton will be spending Christmas behind bars after being charged with with multiple counts of stalking police officers and perverting the course of justice.

Simon Tilley, of Branksome Avenue, Kingsthorpe Hollow, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (Christmas Eve), a day after being arrested and charged by police.

He faces three counts of stalking with intent to cause serious distress under Section 4A of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, according to police.

The charges state that in the case of all three alleged victims, Tilley had published false and malicious material online which amounted to stalking, causing them serious alarm or distress, according to police.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

The court heard the stalking charges related to two serving and one former Northamptonshire Police officer who had been allegedly targeted on social media by Tilley this year using his X (formerly Twitter) account as well as the WordPress website.

Tilley, an auditor, was also charged with three further offences of perverting the course of justice, which took place between March and December this year.

Magistrates declined a bail application by the defence and remanded Tilley into custody until February 11, 2025, when he will appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court for a plea hearing.