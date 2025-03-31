Drunk driver jailed for three years and four months after causing the death of 23-year-old Lucy Leahy in A509 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Ward has been sentenced to three years and four months, and disqualified from driving for seven years, after a collision in November 2023 resulted in the death of a woman.

On the evening of November 24, 2023, Daniel Ward was driving a black Ford Ranger on the A509 southbound. While over the limit of alcohol, he crossed the double white lines into the northbound carriageway, colliding head-on with Lucy Leahy’s red Citroen C1 near Bozeat.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a roadside breath specimen of 54ug per 100ml (micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath) of breath, the prescribed limit is 34ug.

Ward plead guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court on December 19, the anniversary of 23-year-old Lucy’s funeral, and today (March 31) was sentenced.

Daniel Ward, 43, was sentenced today (March 31)

In the court while addressing Ward, Lucy’s mum Claire said: “There are no words that could ever come close to describing what you have put us through. The loss of a child is like no other pain, it’s forever life-altering. My heart is shattered.

“The daily missing her isn’t the hardest part, it is accepting that she is never coming back and will never carry on being the amazing person she was. I will never again see her beautiful smile, hear her infectious laugh, hear her voice, or see her live her dreams

“Living life without Lucy is the hardest thing to do, no mother should ever have to walk this long painful road. You took her from us all and gave all of us a life sentence, for the sake of having a drink.”

Lucy’s dad, Daniel, added: “Just a few days after her passing, Lucy was to receive her degree in accountancy, a culmination of five years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. She poured her heart and soul into her studies, overcoming challenges with tremendous tenacity.

Lucy Leahy, 23, died after a collision on the A509 in November 2023

“Yet, there was no celebration, no joyful gathering to honour her accomplishments, only the bitter sting of what could have been.

“As we seek justice for Lucy, it is important to recognise that no matter the outcome of this case, it’s our family who will serve a life sentence.”

Lucy’s twin sister Katie told the court just how special her sibling was.

She said: “Lucy was the embodiment of courage, determination, and strength. Her unwavering sense of right and wrong compelled her to stand up for the most vulnerable among us, often giving selflessly without ever seeking recognition.

“As Lucy’s twin sister, I feel as though I have lost a part of my very identity. She was the other half of me, my closest confidante. We dreamed of growing old together, even planning our future bunk beds in a care home. Now, I face a lifetime without her.”

Her partner Ryan said: “I’ve written this, not just to convey my own sorrow but to give a voice to Lucy - a kind, dedicated woman whose future was unjustly stolen from her.

“On the day Lucy died, we were looking forward to a weekend of celebration. As I waited for her that night, I felt a growing excitement, even making sure to time the tea she asked for so it would be ready for her arrival.

“Lucy’s life was full of purpose and promise, and she deserved to experience the future she had dreamed of. This tragic, preventable event not only took her life but shattered the life we had spent years working to build together.”

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Lee Norton from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “No sentence will ever make up for the loss of Lucy Leahy - an intelligent, principled and kind-hearted young woman who meant the world to her partner, family and friends.

“The beautiful words they wrote which were read out in court today show only a glimpse of the intense feelings of loss they still experience on a day-to-day basis. My thoughts remain with them and will long into the future.

“Daniel Ward may be going to prison for just three years and four months, but he will have to live with the fact that his decision to drive drunk has led to a life sentence for Lucy’s family.”