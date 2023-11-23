Cordon in place in Northampton and police forensics on scene of incident

The road is taped off while officers deal with an incident

A cordon is in place in a Northampton street and police forensics are on scene at an incident.

Victoria Road, off Billing Road, has been closed off by police this morning (Thursday November 23).

Several police vehicles are on scene, as well as forensic investigators.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.