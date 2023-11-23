Cordon in place in Northampton and police forensics on scene of incident
The road is taped off while officers deal with an incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cordon is in place in a Northampton street and police forensics are on scene at an incident.
Victoria Road, off Billing Road, has been closed off by police this morning (Thursday November 23).
Several police vehicles are on scene, as well as forensic investigators.
The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.