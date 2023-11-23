News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Cordon in place in Northampton and police forensics on scene of incident

The road is taped off while officers deal with an incident
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A cordon is in place in a Northampton street and police forensics are on scene at an incident.

Victoria Road, off Billing Road, has been closed off by police this morning (Thursday November 23).

Several police vehicles are on scene, as well as forensic investigators.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police