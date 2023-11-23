Man hospitalised after serious assault in Northampton as police cordon off road and call in forensics
A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Northampton, which led to police cordoning off a road and calling in forensics.
The incident happened just before 1am today (Thursday November 23) in Victoria Road, off Billing Road.
A police cordon is in place in the area and forensics were on scene this morning.
Northamptonshire Police has now released a statement.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“Police officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area of Victoria Road today. Anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000723415.