Man hospitalised after serious assault in Northampton as police cordon off road and call in forensics

Police say the man’s injuries are not believed to be “life-threatening or life-changing”

A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Northampton, which led to police cordoning off a road and calling in forensics.

The incident happened just before 1am today (Thursday November 23) in Victoria Road, off Billing Road.

A police cordon is in place in the area and forensics were on scene this morning.

Victoria Road in Northampton is cordoned off after a serious assault.

Northamptonshire Police has now released a statement.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Police officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area of Victoria Road today. Anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”