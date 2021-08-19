Busy Northampton road will 'remain closed until further notice' following house fire

A fire that ripped through a house on St Andrew's Road in Northampton earlier this afternoon (August 19) has now been extinguished.

Residents in Semilong were advised to keep their windows and doors closed as firefighters tackled a blaze in three first-floor bedrooms and the roof space of a property.

Four fire engines were on the scene with crews called from Mereway, The Mounts, Moulton and Wellingborough at 12.07pm along with an aerial rescue pump from Corby.

St Andrews road will remain closed until further notice.

By 1pm, fire crews managed to extinguish the fires in the first-floor bedrooms and efforts were being made to use the aerial pump to gain access to the fire on the roof of the house. There were no signs of people in the property and there were no casualties.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and an ultra-high-pressure lance to contain the spread of the fire.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "After the fire in the roof was extinguished, crews remained in the area to damp down and make the property safe. They have now left, but an investigation into the cause of the fire will take place this evening.