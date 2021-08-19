Busy Northampton road closed and residents warned to keep windows shut as firefighters tackle lunchtime blaze
St Andrew's Road is shut with four appliances on the scene
Emergency services have closed St Andrew's Road in Northampton on Thursday lunchtime (August 19) while they deal with a house fire.
Residents in Semilong are being advised to keep windows and doors close as firefighters using breathing apparatus tackle the blaze in three first-floor bedrooms and roof space of a property.
Crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Moulton and Wellingborough are on scene having been called at 12.07pm. An aerial rescue pump from Corby is also present.
A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue statement issued just after 1pm said: "The blaze in the bedrooms has since been extinguished and efforts are now being made to gain access to the roof with the aerial pump.
"We would recommend residents in around the area close windows and doors, and that people avoid St Andrew's Road."