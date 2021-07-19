Bus passenger taken to hospital "as a precaution" following Northampton crash
Stagecoach and police working on investigation after No7 collides with van
A bus passenger was taken to hospital "as a precaution" following a crash in Northampton on Saturday (July 17).
Emergency services were alerted by 999 calls after a No7 Stagecoach bus and van collided in Booth Lane South at around 4.45pm.
Eye witnesses said the bus also collided with a tree.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One person was taken to NHG as a precautionary measure. The van driver was reported for driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence."
A spokesman for the bus company said: "Our first thoughts go out to all of those involved. Safety is our highest priority and we are currently working with the police to investigate the incident."