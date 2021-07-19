Bus passenger taken to hospital "as a precaution" following Northampton crash

A bus passenger was taken to hospital "as a precaution" following a crash in Northampton on Saturday (July 17).

Emergency services were alerted by 999 calls after a No7 Stagecoach bus and van collided in Booth Lane South at around 4.45pm.

Eye witnesses said the bus also collided with a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Saturday's crash

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One person was taken to NHG as a precautionary measure. The van driver was reported for driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence."