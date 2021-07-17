Emergency services on scene after bus crash in Northampton
Several fire crews, police and ambulance in attendance
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:40 pm
Emergency services are dealing with an accident involving a bus in Northampton this afternoon.
The accident happened just before 5pm in Booth Lane South.
The road has been closed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries.