Emergency services on scene after bus crash in Northampton

Several fire crews, police and ambulance in attendance

By David Summers
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:40 pm
Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services are dealing with an accident involving a bus in Northampton this afternoon.

The accident happened just before 5pm in Booth Lane South.

The road has been closed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries.

