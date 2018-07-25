Budget supermarket in Northampton set to become 24 hour gym

A Northampton-based budget supermarket which is due to relocate is set to become a gym if plans are given the green light by the Guildhall.

Plans have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council, by The Gym Ltd, to renovate Lidl in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, into a fitness centre with 75 parking spaces.

Papers say: 'The business model of The Gym is as a budget operator without destination facilities such as swimming pools, sauna, café, crèche, which means that the facility needs to provide capacity for a sufficient number of members requiring the large floor size'.

'The operation includes a range of cardio-vascular (rowing, running, cycling) and resistance (weights) equipment.

'It will provide a new facility for residents and employees that will complement nearby services and facilities. Music will be limited to provide low-level background music only'.

The gym, which provides 'a low cost and flexible gym membership option' in over 130 locations, will still be accessed from Gambrel Road.

Discount store Lidl - formerly situated in Sixfields Retail Park in Gambrel Road - is on the move later this summer to a larger site in Weedon Road.