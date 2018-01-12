Northampton supermarket will uproot as current premises no longer meets shopper demands, says bosses

A Northampton-based budget supermarket will soon move to a nearby street as, according to bosses, its current premises do not meet customer and operational needs.

Discount store Lidl - currently situated in Sixfields Retail Park in Gambrel Road - will move later this summer, to a larger site in Weedon Road.

Dates for opening and closing times for the new shop - which was formerly a tile showroom - will be confirmed closer to the move.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "We've been looking to relocate our Gambrel Road store for some time, as it no longer meets the demands of our customers or our operational requirements.

"By relocating to Weedon Road, we can secure the long-term viability of the store, whilst creating further investment and job opportunities in Northampton."

Lidl, which currently has two other stores in the town, at Weston Favell and Far Cotton, created 40 jobs when it opened its doors close to Sainsburys a few years ago.