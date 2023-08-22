British Horse Society praises Moulton College’s equestrian offering

Assessors from equine charity, the BHS, visited Moulton for two days of exams in June and July, with candidates from across the UK joining them to undertake riding skills and coaching assessments.

Sam Gregory, Equine Centre Manager for Moulton College explains: “We got in touch with The British Horse Society earlier this year to discuss becoming a national examination centre for the charity going forward. With more than 20 horses, a 60x40m arena, a hydrotherapy unit and a team of dedicated grooms, our well-equipped facilities are ideally located to host national exams.”

During the first of the two practical examination days, Moulton’s horses were ridden on the flat and over fences before candidates were assessed on their practical skills, including horse care and stable management. Those put through their paces on the day included four Moulton College Level 3 Equine students and two of the College’s grooms.

Moulton College has been praised for its equine provision

Sam adds: “I’m delighted to say that all of our Moulton candidates passed the examinations with flying colours, and each was a real credit to the College, winning praise from assessors who commented on how well prepared they were and what a positive attitude they had.”

Vicky Connolly, IQA Programme Manager at The British Horse Society adds: “Although Moulton College had not run a BHS assessment for many years, our assessors reported that they did an exemplary job and need to be commended on their preparation for and running of the day.

“Whether our qualifications are being used to start their equestrian career or to take their career to the next level, we’re honoured to play a part in all the student’s journeys and to be by the side of all those who care as greatly for horses as we do.”

Sam adds: “It is no small task preparing 22 horses for use in an exam, and the quality of their training, behaviour and presentation is a credit to our Equine Resources Coordinator Anna Hickling and her team of grooms who worked tirelessly. Six months of preparation was well worth it, and our efforts have put us on the map as both an equine-focused further education college and a commercial centre for equestrian events. We look forward to hosting the BHS again next year.”