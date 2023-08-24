News you can trust since 1931
Bridge Street in Northampton remains CLOSED for a third day as police and fire continue investigating the cause of a huge blaze

Fire crews continue to tackle pockets of fire and smouldering materials
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge inferno at one of Northampton’s most historical buildings.

In the latest update from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, a statement said: “As of this morning we continue to have a presence at Bridge Street following the fire in Northampton town centre on Tuesday evening – and the road remains closed.

“Overnight one appliance continued to monitor temperatures and damp down any small pockets of fire and smouldering materials.

“Further thermal scans will take place this morning and the investigation into the cause of the fire with Northamptonshire Police is still ongoing.”

