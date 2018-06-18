BREAKING NEWS: Closing date for Northampton M&S store confirmed

The closing date for Northampton M&S store has been confirmed for August.

The retail giant has been consulting with 96 staff on the proposal to close the Abington Street branch as part of a programme to reshape its UK store estate.

M&S bosses have today (Monday) confirmed that it will be closing the Northampton store in just eight weeks’ time.

Zoe Gibbard, Head of Region for East Midlands South at Marks & Spencer, said: “Proposing to close the Northampton store was a difficult decision, and over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues. Following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close the store on 11th August.

“We’d like to thank our customers at the store and the local community for the feedback they’ve given us over the last few weeks.

"We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the area, including our new store at Rushden Lakes, as well as on M&S.com.”

M&S is set to close more than 100 stores in total by 2022, including the Kettering store in High Street.

