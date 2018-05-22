Shoppers reveal shock after M&S revealed proposal to close store in Northampton town centre

People of Northampton spoken of their shock and sadness having learned the town's large Marks & Spencer could be shut down.

Bosses of the high-street chain announced they would start consulting with the 96 staff at its Abington Street store this morning.

The town centre has been shortlisted as one of 14 "proposed for closure", though there has been no firm decision to shut its doors yet.

Leader of the Labour opposition at Northampton Borough Council, Councillor Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) said she was "absolutely shocked" at the news.

With Northampton's Drapery-based Debenhams store also considered to be at risk and the Abington BHS now closed - Northampton is at risk of losing three high street department stores in three years.

Councillor Stone said: "I think looking for an anchor store to replace this has to be a thing of the past now.

"We need to look elsewhere for out retail.

"We need to be encouraging small businesses to set up here.

"We need to capitalise on the assets we have got, such as our fashion and boutique shops.

"We need to be encouraging our creative students to stay and invest in the town."

Last year, the Chronicle & Echo spoke to the council's shadow member for regeneration, Councillor Arthur McCutcheon, who warned the town's M&S was at real risk of closure as a result of a huge new unit opening at Rushden Lakes.

However, a statement from the company has suggested the M&S is looking to divert resources to the 42,000 sq ft outlet in the north of the county.

Retired builder, Steve Boddington, 68, of Duston said he and his wife both shop at M&S and Debenhams when they're in town.

He said: "We like to see the old names, it's familiarity. There's certain things we can get here that you can trust, things like trousers. Shirts are good value, good quality and you can trust it.

"I just wonder what they will do with a big unit like this one. It would be a big shame to see it go. Online shopping has been the death now for many high street stores. I like to see what I get for my money.

"I always hear people say 'it's not worth coming up here' and that spreads, and people believe it."

Old colleagues, Corrina Hobbs and Pam Ridley meet up at M&S once cafe every three months for a slice of cake and a cup of coffee at M&S in Abington Street.

Pam said: "I'm going to miss it. I come down here to do clothes shopping so I will really miss it. Corrina added: "I'm going to miss it terribly."

Barbara Dunkley, 76, and her husband Brian, 79, of Duston also spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, Barbara said: "They seem to cater more for the youngsters and the very old, and I'm in between.

"If we are in [town] we always go into Marks & Spencer. We have nothing in the town, nothing at all. There's nothing to bring you down. There's either cafes or phone shops, there's nothing of interest to bring you into town for.

"You need furniture shops. There's nowhere where you can buy material. There used to be a drapery up here and we have none of this."

Terry and Eileen Murray of Rushden pop into Northampton M&S to look at the clothing range. She said: "We used to be very frequent but when I retired I found it too expensive.

"BHS I used to love. It will be terrible."

The pair benefit from living within walking distance to Rushden Lakes. "I can walk there, you can have a nice meal there. We had our 50th wedding anniversary do there the other day."