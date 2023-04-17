The award winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun is looking to invite participants and volunteers to come join them at 9am, on the 23rd April at Desborough Leisure Centre. The event is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun, inclusive place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

The event is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun, inclusive place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun start

To help celebrate the day, participants will be treated to some celebratory cake at the finish line and invited to hang round afterwards to use the skatepark and play equipment on site.

Since launching in April 2019, 780 different children have run over 5600 times alongside 402 volunteers who have come forward to support.

Matthew Peleszok, Event director said ‘As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”

If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

