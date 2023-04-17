News you can trust since 1931
Award-winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun turns Four

‘As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family’

By Matthew PeleszokContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

The award winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun is looking to invite participants and volunteers to come join them at 9am, on the 23rd April at Desborough Leisure Centre. The event is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun, inclusive place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

The award winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun is looking to invite participants and volunteers to come join them at 9am, on the 23rd April at Desborough Leisure Centre.

The event is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun, inclusive place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun startDesborough Green Space Junior parkrun start
To help celebrate the day, participants will be treated to some celebratory cake at the finish line and invited to hang round afterwards to use the skatepark and play equipment on site.

Since launching in April 2019, 780 different children have run over 5600 times alongside 402 volunteers who have come forward to support.

Matthew Peleszok, Event director said ‘As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”

If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun startDesborough Green Space Junior parkrun start
For more information please visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/desboroughgreenspace-juniors/ or find us on facebook and instagram where you can tag us in posts if you wish.