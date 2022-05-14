Appeal to find woman after emergency services search near Northampton river

An appeal has been launched to help find a woman who was last seen sitting in the area by a Northampton river which was searched by emergency service workers this morning (Saturday).

Police officers, firefighters and divers were called to an area by the River Nene earlier today, with a helicopter flying above.

An incident support unit was also present at the scene. There were reports of fears that a woman was in the water but nobody was found.

The scene this morning

This afternoon police have revealed they are looking to locate a woman who was last seen at 8am.

She had been sitting by the riverbank near the yellow bridge behind the Morrisons supermarket and was last seen talking to a male on a Voi scooter, both heading towards Towcester Road.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking the woman, or anyone who thinks they may have seen her, to contact the police.

“The woman is described as white, about 5ft 5in and in her mid-thirties, with medium length black hair, wearing a cream one-piece and white trainers, and carrying a yellow JD bag and an Asda bag. She left behind a yellow jacket.

