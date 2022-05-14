Emergency services 'searching for person in Northampton river'

A police cordon is in place by a Northampton river this morning (Saturday) as emergency services investigate a report of a person being in the water.

Police officers and firefighters are at the scene by the River Nene, which is taped off between the University bridge and the Henry Bird Way bridge.

Parts of Beckets Park were closed off this morning with a team of divers reportedly at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this morning

The Lowland Rescue Incident Support Unit are also present.

It’s understood emergency services are looking for a woman who is reportedly in the river.

Police have been contacted for further information.

The scene this morning

The scene this morning