A Levels: Two sixth formers at Northampton Academy secure places at University of Oxford

Today, Northampton Academy is celebrating as Sixth Formers receive their A Level results, with two students securing places at the University of Oxford and two further students set to study Medicine.

Julia Domaracka, who achieved an exceptional four A*s in Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and Photography, will be studying Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford. Likewise, Jana Dedele who achieved two A*s in Sociology and Russian and one A in History, will be reading Japanese Studies at the University of Oxford.

Speaking of her success, Julia said:

Julia Domaracka

“The school has been very supportive and really helped me to achieve these grades. I would like to thank all my subject teachers and Miss Tustin for her encouragement.”

Across the Year 13 cohort, 31% of A Level entries achieved grades A*-A and two-thirds (66%) achieved grades A*-B. Two of the school’s standout achievers were Charlotte Craig and Celestina Faola who will now go on to study Medicine at King’s College, London and the University of Nottingham respectively.

Celestina commented:

“I really appreciate the Sixth Form team and how they have supported me throughout the UCAS process.”

Celestina Faola

Further individual successes include:

Hector Cook , who achieved three A*s in History, English Literature and Politics. Hector is taking a gap year and is hoping to read Politics at the University of Oxford next year. He recently won a national United Learning Best in Everyone Award for Politics.

, who achieved three A*s in History, English Literature and Politics. Hector is taking a gap year and is hoping to read Politics at the University of Oxford next year. He recently won a national United Learning Best in Everyone Award for Politics. Jessica Noble , who achieved two A*s in History and Sociology and one A in Geography, and will be attending the University of Durham to study History.

, who achieved two A*s in History and Sociology and one A in Geography, and will be attending the University of Durham to study History. Emmanuella Amaniampong , who achieved two A*s in Sociology and Spanish and one A in Maths, and will be attending the University of Nottingham to study Law with Spanish and Spanish Law.

, who achieved two A*s in Sociology and Spanish and one A in Maths, and will be attending the University of Nottingham to study Law with Spanish and Spanish Law. Jonathan Lu, who achieved one A* in Maths, one A in Further Maths and one B in Computer Science, and will be attending the University of Warwick to study Computer Science.

Of his achievements, Hector said:

“It is good to know all my hard work has paid off. I would like to thank all my teachers who have helped and encouraged me to achieve these grades.”

Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy, said: