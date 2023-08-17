A Levels: Celebrations at Weston Favell Academy as students receive their results

Weston Favell Academy, located on Booth Lane South and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, has celebrated A Level results today with pupils, families and staff.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of excellent results for pupils. Their determination and hard work has meant many very strong results have been achieved and pupils will now progress onto their chosen next steps whether at university, in work or through an apprenticeship.

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Ben Chuong

Ben Chuong, who achieved an A* in mathematics and an A in both physics and computer science. He has secured his place to study Computer Science at the University of Leicester.

Joe Davide, who is celebrating a Distinction* in business, an A* in finance and a C in economics and will be studying Finance at university after enjoying a planned gap year.

Millie Labrum, secured a Distinction* in sport and B grades in both history and psychology. Millie will be going on to study Psychology at the University of Northampton.

Davina Tear, who has earned an A in psychology, a Distinction* in health and social care and a B in English literature and has secured her place to study Psychology at the University of Leeds.

Toby Tom, who achieved an A* in mathematics and B grades both in physics and in computer science. He will be studying Computer Science at Queen Mary, University of London.

Chloe Toole, who is celebrating her success with a Distinction* both in sport and health and social care, alongside a B in psychology. Chloe will be studying Sports Therapy at Birmingham City University.

Jakub Wszola, who secured an A in psychology as well as a B grades in mathematics and biology. He will be progressing by studying Podiatry at the University of Northampton.

Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said: