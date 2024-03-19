65-year-old woman dies in hospital two days after collision on A43 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 65-year-old woman has died in hospital two days after a collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A43 near Tiffield, at the junction of St John’s Road on Wednesday, March 13, just after 5pm.

Police say there was a collision between the drivers of a black Ford Focus and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Sadly, the driver of the Volkswagen – a 65-year-old woman, died on Friday, March 15 in hospital.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”