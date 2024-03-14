Two people taken to hospital following rush hour collision on A43 in Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people were taken to hospital following a rush hour collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at just after 5pm on Wednesday (March 13) on the A43 northbound close to the junction with St John’s Road, between the A5 and junction 15a of the M1.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the collision involved a black Ford Focus and a grey Volkswagen Golf. Firefighters, paramedics and National Highways officers were also in attendance. Police, EMAS and NFRS were all in
The spokeswoman said: “A man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”
The road reopened shortly before 7.30pm.