A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

The A5 was closed in both directions near Potterspury between the A43 (for Towcester) and the A422/A508 (for Old Stratford) from around 7.30pm on Saturday (January 7) to around 2.15am on Sunday (January 8).

On Sunday (January 8), Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed that someone died as a result of the collision, which happened between a red Kia and an orange and white Mercedes box van.

The fatal collision happened on the A5.

Now a Northamptonshire Police spokewoman has confirmed that, sadly, a 64-year-old man died at the scene.

The spokeswoman said: “A red Kia Sportage travelling northbound was in collision with a white and orange Mercedes box van travelling in the opposite direction.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”