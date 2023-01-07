A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following serious collision

A main road in Northamptonshire is closed due to a serious collision.

The A5 is closed in both directions on Saturday evening (January 7) between the A43 (for Towcester) and the A422/A508 (for Old Stratford).

National Highways is reporting a serious collision. Northamptonshire Police are in attendance, as well as other emergency services.

AA Traffic says the incident was first reported just before 8pm and involves two vehicles.

Traffic is affected between Milton Keynes and Towcester and drivers should expect delays.

