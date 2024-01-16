News you can trust since 1931
19-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

The road was closed for a number of hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:38 GMT
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, police confirm.

The collision happened at around 7am on Monday (January 15) on the A5 between the A43 for Towcester and the A422/A508 at Old Stratford.

The road was closed in both directions for around eight hours while National Highways and emergency services dealt with the incident. Recovery of the vehicles was complete by around 4pm. The road re-opened shortly after.

The A5 in Northamptonshire was closed for a number of hours on Monday January 15 due to a serious collision.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Tuesday January 16) confirmed that the collision involved a white Honda motorcycle and a black Citroen C4. A spokeswoman also confirmed the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

