19-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on A5 in Northamptonshire
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, police confirm.
The collision happened at around 7am on Monday (January 15) on the A5 between the A43 for Towcester and the A422/A508 at Old Stratford.
The road was closed in both directions for around eight hours while National Highways and emergency services dealt with the incident. Recovery of the vehicles was complete by around 4pm. The road re-opened shortly after.
Northamptonshire Police has today (Tuesday January 16) confirmed that the collision involved a white Honda motorcycle and a black Citroen C4. A spokeswoman also confirmed the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.