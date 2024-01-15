A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following serious collision

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible

A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

The A5 is closed between the A43 for Towcester and the A422/A508 at Old Stratford this morning (January 15).

National Highways posted on X, formerly, Twitter, at just before 8.20am to warn drivers of the closure.

The roads authority says the road is closed in both directions “for a collision investigation following a serious collision”.

Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.