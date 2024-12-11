Families prefer online shopping for their cars than in-person, study finds

25 per cent of families find the traditional process time-consuming and overwhelming | Shutterstock

Families nowadays are turning to online shopping for their cars - with one of the main reasons to avoid ‘pushy salespeople’.

Research conducted by the Family Car Deals team to understand the factors that most influence families' decisions during the car-buying process revealed that 25 per cent find the traditional process time-consuming and overwhelming.

When looking for a car, it also revealed that safety is a top priority for families (83 per cent), closely followed by space and comfort (77 per cent), and fuel efficiency (68 per cent).

The study comes after the launch of a new online platform Family Car Deals, which aims to simplify car buying for UK families.

Harrison Walsh, motoring expert and Head of Procurement at Family Car Deals, commented, “The launch of Family Car Deals comes at a time when convenience is key for busy families.

“Our focus groups and online surveys revealed that 25% of families find the traditional car-buying process both time-consuming and overwhelming.”

“We understand that purchasing a car is a significant financial commitment for families.

“Our aim is to simplify this journey by removing intimidation and providing the vital information they need to make confident, informed decisions at their own pace.”

Family Car Deals has launched a new online platform which aims to simplify car buying for UK families | Family Car Deals

Additionally, 72 per cent of families identified affordability as a major consideration in their purchasing process.

“By offering both new and used vehicles with a strong focus on affordability, safety, and convenience, Family Car Deals caters to busy families looking for family-friendly cars equipped with essential safety features, adaptable interiors, and modern technology,” Harrison added.

The platform provides flexible payment options, including financing plans, leasing agreements, and direct purchases, making it easier for families to find a vehicle that fits their budget.

To ensure peace of mind, Family Car Deals guarantees reliability through trusted service and thorough safety checks, giving families confidence in their purchase.

Detailed reviews from other buyers are also available, offering valuable insights into various car models.

The platform streamlines transactions with secure payment options, including STRIPE and Apple Pay, for online fees. It also supports secure digital credit processing, ensuring a hassle-free and safe experience for all users.

For more information, visit www.familycardeals.co.uk.