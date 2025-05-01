Mark your calendars – Yard Force Weekend is coming to Cherry Lane

Exclusive Yard Force deals available this bank holiday weekend at Cherry Lane Garden Centres across the UK

This bank holiday weekend, Yard Force Weekend is arriving at Cherry Lane Garden Centres – and bringing a host of exclusive, limited-time-only offers on high-performance, durable garden tools, running from Friday 2nd May – Monday 5th May.

Known for reliable outdoor power equipment, the Yard Force range is designed to help customers tackle garden tasks with ease and efficiency, just in time for peak spring-summer season. Whether you’re mowing, trimming, or tackling garden clean-up you’ll find top-quality tools and at budget friendly prices.

As part of the exclusive ‘Yard Force Weekend’ at Cherry Lane Garden Centres, customers will be able to take advantage of incredible offers like:

350W Grass Trimmer (ET U25-UK): WAS £44.99, NOW £29.99

450W Hedge Trimmer (EH U35-UK): WAS £42.99, NOW: £34.99

7.2V Grass & Hedge Shears (LH A17-UK): WAS £44.99, NOW: £34.99

1200W Mower (EM U32-UK) WAS: £69.99, NOW: £59.99

1600W High Pressure Washer (EW U11E) WAS: £64.99, NOW: £59.99

2000W High Pressure Washer (EW U15E) WAS: £129.99, NOW £119.99

In addition to these great savings, Yard Force is also offering a FREE 2.5Ah battery* with the purchase of selected cordless products. This includes the 34cm Cordless Mower (LM C34B-UK) at £179.99, the Cordless Mower Twin Pack (LM C33 + LT C25B-UK) at £129.99, the 20V Cordless Pole Trimmer (LH C41A) at £89.99, and the 20V Mini Saw (LS C13-UK) also at £89.99.

With the sun shining, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your garden gear and give the outdoor space a spring refresh.

Head to your local store this weekend to take advantage of these limited-time-only offers.

To find your nearest Cherry Lane Garden Centre visit: https://www.cherry-lane.co.uk/a/storelocator