CONFIRMED: Here's when a popular garden centre on the edge of Northampton will close its doors for good

A closing date has been confirmed for a popular garden centre on the edge of Northampton.

Last month, Dobbies announced that its Harlestone Heath store would close by the end of the year as part of a major restructuring plan aimed at addressing financial challenges.

A sign outside the store has now confirmed that its final day of trading will be December 17. A large sale is currently underway, and the soft play area and restaurant is set to close on December 1.

A Dobbies spokesperson previously stated: “We are implementing a restructuring plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.

“We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Harlestone Heath store. Subject to the restructuring plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until then, the store will remain open as usual.”

The closure will affect 28 employees, including six full-time and 22 part-time staff. Dobbies has pledged to consult with affected workers and aims to redeploy them where possible.

If the restructuring plan is approved in December, Dobbies will close 11 unprofitable stores and six Little Dobbies locations, affecting 465 employees, including 82 full-time staff, out of a total workforce of approximately 3,600. The company also plans to seek temporary rent reductions at nine additional sites.