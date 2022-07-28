Take part in a picturesque charity 10km walk and open water swim in Northamptonshire

A pop-up fundraiser is on the lookout for participants to embark on a scenic village walk and open water swim to raise money for a group of small charities.

J.A.M is hosting its next fundraiser ‘The JAMathon’ on September 21, which will see a group of people taking on a picturesque 10km walk round the Castle Ashby Circular before heading to two nearby lakes for an hour long open water swim.

One of J.A.M’s founders, Julia Harris, said: “It is a fun, relaxed event - something so others can enjoy meeting new people and raise money for a good cause, explore the Castle Ashby area and, if you have never been open water swimming, it is just a beautiful experience.”

Friends Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden came together in 2020 to form pop-up fundraiser J.A.M.

The pop-up fundraiser is on the lookout for 17 participants to raise £100 each, which will be split between four nominated charities, which do not receive a lot of recognition.

Nominated charities so far include Breast Friends Northamptonshire, which needs money to fund chemotherapy, radiotherapy and lymphedema bags as well as wellness walks, coffee mornings and days out for people undergoing treatment related to breast cancer.

Local charity, Harry’s Pals - which supports families caring for severely ill or disabled children - is also in need of funds as they need to raise £6,000 per month to provide respite breaks and support to hospices.

Niamh’s Next Step is also on the shortlist. This charity provides support and relief for children suffering with Neuroblastoma - a type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

J.A.M are looking for participants for their 'JAMathon' comprised of a 10km scenic walk and open water swim in Castle Ashby.

Other nominated charities include the Dallington Community Centre food bank and the Emmanuel Group of Churches, which wants to fund a new community hub in Thorplands and support those living in high poverty.

Friends Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden came together just before the first national lockdown in 2020 to run a SOS Charity Fashion Show in aid of local charity, The Lewis Foundation.

From there, the three friends formed 'J.A.M' - comprised of the first letters of each of their names - for the purpose of "popping up" every now and again to give time to charities, whether it is a fundraiser or rolling up their sleeves to get something done.

Julia added: “The last few fundraisers we have done have all been indoors. Two of us have dogs and we are always out walking. I thought why don't we do an outdoorsy one that gets a whole crowd of people together?

“We want to enjoy the outdoors and get a bit of exercise. It is good for everyone’s mood with everything going on at the moment.”

When the businesswomen are not volunteering their services, Julia runs a small marketing business, Ann is a marketing director of a commercial cleaning service and Mandy is a business owner.

Do you know a small local charity in need of more recognition and funds? Nominate them for this fundraiser by visiting J.A.M’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JAMhelpingout/.

Charities that do not get selected to receive funds this time round will be considered for future fundraisers.