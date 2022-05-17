A Northampton breast cancer charity has unveiled a new memorial bench to honour the legacy of a member who set up a group for people diagnosed with secondary cancer.

Breast Friends Northamptonshire, which supports those diagnosed with breast cancer and their families, hosted an event on Sunday (May 15) to unveil its new memorial bench at Delapré Abbey.

The bench aims to honour Suzanne Wright who set up a group within the charity - called ‘Living With Living Well’ - for people whose cancer has spread to other parts of their body.

Charity trustee Jules Kennedy said: “Suzanne passed away a couple of years ago, but we want her legacy to carry on and for the group to carry on.

“Delapré Abbey is a special place for the group as they do wellness activities there such as picnics and walks.

“So another member came up with the idea to have somewhere special where we can go to remember those who have passed and lost their lives to breast cancer.”

On the bench, which is found close to the walled garden in Delapré Abbey, is a quote written by a member of the Living With Living Well group that reads: “Sit for a while amongst the trees, remember those that now no-one sees, their joy, their love, their zest for life, throughout our memories their strength will keep on giving.”

Although the charity is responsible for the introduction of the bench, Jules made it clear that anyone - not just members - who have lost a loved one to the disease, or been affected by breast cancer, can use the bench.

She added: “It’s for anyone in Northamptonshire to have a quiet time of reflection and remembrance.

“It’s perfect and we want it to be there for everybody for years to come to be used by whoever needs it.”

The charity supports anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and their friends and family, via a variety of groups and activities.

