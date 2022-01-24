Nearly 100 sausage dogs gather for the biggest Northamptonshire Dachshund group walk IN PICTURES

Did you see an abnormally large group of Dachshunds walking across the road at Abington Park over the weekend?

If you did, that would be because the biggest Northamptonshire Dachshund group walk took place on Saturday, January 22.

Dachshund owners from across the county turned up and almost 100 sausage dogs gathered outside the Park Cafe at 2pm.

The small-legged pooches and their families all took a leisurely stroll around the lake before having a run in the park and then meeting back at the Park Cafe, where owners enjoyed a coffee and mingled with one another.

The Northamptonshire Dachshunds Facebook group was initially set up in 2014 by Safi Thi-Kim Dub, 47, from Parklands, but it was taken over last year by Ashleigh Liversage, 31, from Denton. The group had more than 700 members on Friday, January 21 but the membership has since shot up to more than 1,000.

Members meet once a month - the date of the walks vary, depending on weather and members' availability but they tend to take place between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Here are 22 pictures from the Northamptonshire Dachshund Walk at Abington Park:

1. The Northamptonshire Dachshund Walk at Abington Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. The Northamptonshire Dachshund Walk at Abington Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. The Northamptonshire Dachshund Walk at Abington Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. The Northamptonshire Dachshund Walk at Abington Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales