Dachshund owners invited to the biggest sausage dog group walk in Northamptonshire

If you have ever stumbled across a group of 50 small dogs of the same breed in Northampton's Abington Park, you are about to find out why.

Once a month, a large group of Dachshunds and their owners meet up at Abington Park in Northampton to mingle and em-bark on a walk.

The Northamptonshire Dachshunds Facebook Group was created in October 2014 by Ashleigh Liversage and, over the last eight years, it has accumulated more than 700 members. Around 45 to 50 members turn up to each monthly walk from all across the county.

The monthly Northamptonshire Dachshund walk.

One of those members is Silvie Sterland, from Wellingborough, who has an 18 month old Dachshund called Treasure. She said: "It is just good fun and quite a spectacle when we walk across the road from one side of the park to the other.

"Dachshunds seem to know their own breed and there's never any fighting."

After going on the walk, the owners sit down at The Park Café to grab some lunch and get to know one another.

Silvie continued: "It is a good way to make new friends as well. I lost my husband a while ago and I live alone and it's just so amazing to have [my dog]. Through him, I have made so many amazing friends so I don't feel alone. I called him Treasure as that was my nickname for my husband."

Dachshund owners additionally use the Facebook group to introduce their dogs and arrange play dates with other fellow pooches.

Treasure, in particular, has made friends with another female Dachshund through the group.

Silvie added: "We are hoping he will be a daddy soon."

The biggest Dachshund walk in the UK to date is believed to have taken place in Manchester's Heaton Park in 2018, where a grand total of 1,239 Dachshunds gathered. It was hosted by the North West Dachshund Owners Group.

The latest Northamptonshire Dachshund walk is taking place tomorrow (Saturday, January 22). Owners are asked to meet at the Abington Park cafe at 2pm.

The date of the monthly walks varies from month to month, depending on weather and members' availability but they tend to take place between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.