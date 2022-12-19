‘Magical’ torchlit carol service at Elliott’s Rectory Farm IN PICTURES

The public were invited to bring their torches, loved ones and dogs to come together for a festive sing-along by candlelight

Elliott’s Rectory Farm, in Moulton, hosted a torchlit carol service on Saturday, December 17 as part of their festive calendar of events this month.

The farm’s very own choir ‘The Farmonies’ performed carols and festive songs in the barn with lyrics displayed on a big screen so that members of the public could join in.

Mulled wine, Christmas chilli, s’mores and other festive hot drinks and sweet treats were served up at the event and Cannon Beverly Hollins from St Peters Church in Weston Favell shared a Christmas message.

At the event was also a collection for local homeless charity, the Northampton Hope Centre.

Did you attend the service? See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in one of these pictures taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds:

1. Torchlit Carols at Elliott’s Rectory Farm Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Moulton hosted a torchlit carol service on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Torchlit Carols at Elliott’s Rectory Farm Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Moulton hosted a torchlit carol service on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Torchlit Carols at Elliott’s Rectory Farm Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Moulton hosted a torchlit carol service on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Torchlit Carols at Elliott’s Rectory Farm Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Moulton hosted a torchlit carol service on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales