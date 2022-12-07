Award winning Northampton family farm will host ‘magical’ torchlit carol service this Christmas

An award-winning family farm in Moulton is hosting a torchlit carol service as part of its festive calendar of events this month.

Elliott’s Rectory Farm is inviting people to wrap up warm and bring their torches, loved ones and dogs to their Torchlit carol service on December 17 at 5pm.

Farm co-owner, Hannah Lumley, said: “Last year it was a beautiful event, with many people choosing to walk over the fields to get to us. It created a beautiful trail of twinkly lights and really made it magical.

Co-owners of Elliott's Rectory Farm, Sarah Elliott and Hannah Lumley. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It was a really joyful, festive evening and we’re hoping for the same atmosphere again this year.”

The event will see the farm’s very own choir - the ‘Farmonies’ - perform carols and festive songs in their barn and lyrics will be displayed on a big screen to allow everyone to join in and celebrate the message of Christmas.

Joining the event will also be Cannon Beverly Hollins from St Peters Church in Weston Favell, who will share a few words.

There will be a collection for local homeless charity, the Northampton Hope Centre so attendees are encouraged to bring any spare change they might have.

Hannah continued: “Last year it was really magical and really got us in the festive mood. It was lovely seeing people come together as a group and celebrate.”

'People were very generous, and we were able to help the Northampton Hope Center carry out their amazing work. We hope people are able to be as giving this year.”

Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor event that will be lit up by torches, candles and firepits but a ‘back-up barn’ is in place in case of showers.

The farm’s Brew Cafe will also b e on hand with mulled wine, Christmas Chilli and s’mores to toast over the fire along with other festive hot drinks and sweet treats.

Parking is limited so places must be booked in advance at a cost of £5 per car. Those choosing to walk to the venue can enter for free.