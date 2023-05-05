With the weather warming up, here are some local attractions all the family can visit in the sunshine
With summer on the horizon and the weather slowly but surely brightening up, we can finally start planning how we can enjoy the great outdoor activities that Northampton has to offer.
Whether you are in need of inspiration for family-friendly fun, great ways to exercise and enjoy the outdoors or you simply want to try something new, here are some great local options.
1. Outdoor activities to enjoy in Northampton
Try some of these outdoor activities in Northampton this summer. Photo: Pexels
2. Glamp and meet some llamas
Enjoy some countryside glamping and llama trekking at Catanger Llamas this summer. Address: Wappenham Rd, Weedon Lois, Towcester NN12 8FN. Photo: National World
3. Water activities at Rushden Lakes
Experience the beautiful River Nene from a canoe, kayak, paddleboard or even a pedalo - you can hire all of those from Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes. You can book courses to learn or improve your skills on the water and you could even book a fully serviced canoeing B&B two day break. There are plenty of nearby cafes and shops so you can make a day of it. Photo: Conoe2
4. Tuck into scrumptious street food at Bite Street NN
Northampton’s “hottest street food pop-up” made its return in March at the County Cricket Ground. It features a variety of independent vendors with their own mouth-watering specials. Keep an eye out on their website for their future pop-ups - their next one is on the King's Coronation weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds