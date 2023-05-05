3 . Water activities at Rushden Lakes

Experience the beautiful River Nene from a canoe, kayak, paddleboard or even a pedalo - you can hire all of those from Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes. You can book courses to learn or improve your skills on the water and you could even book a fully serviced canoeing B&B two day break. There are plenty of nearby cafes and shops so you can make a day of it. Photo: Conoe2