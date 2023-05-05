News you can trust since 1931
Fun outdoor activities to do in and near Northampton this summer

With the weather warming up, here are some local attractions all the family can visit in the sunshine

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 5th May 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:41 BST

With summer on the horizon and the weather slowly but surely brightening up, we can finally start planning how we can enjoy the great outdoor activities that Northampton has to offer.

Whether you are in need of inspiration for family-friendly fun, great ways to exercise and enjoy the outdoors or you simply want to try something new, here are some great local options.

Try some of these outdoor activities in Northampton this summer.

1. Outdoor activities to enjoy in Northampton

Try some of these outdoor activities in Northampton this summer. Photo: Pexels

Enjoy some countryside glamping and llama trekking at Catanger Llamas this summer. Address: Wappenham Rd, Weedon Lois, Towcester NN12 8FN.

2. Glamp and meet some llamas

Enjoy some countryside glamping and llama trekking at Catanger Llamas this summer. Address: Wappenham Rd, Weedon Lois, Towcester NN12 8FN. Photo: National World

Experience the beautiful River Nene from a canoe, kayak, paddleboard or even a pedalo - you can hire all of those from Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes. You can book courses to learn or improve your skills on the water and you could even book a fully serviced canoeing B&B two day break. There are plenty of nearby cafes and shops so you can make a day of it.

3. Water activities at Rushden Lakes

Experience the beautiful River Nene from a canoe, kayak, paddleboard or even a pedalo - you can hire all of those from Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes. You can book courses to learn or improve your skills on the water and you could even book a fully serviced canoeing B&B two day break. There are plenty of nearby cafes and shops so you can make a day of it. Photo: Conoe2

Northampton’s “hottest street food pop-up” made its return in March at the County Cricket Ground. It features a variety of independent vendors with their own mouth-watering specials. Keep an eye out on their website for their future pop-ups - their next one is on the King's Coronation weekend.

4. Tuck into scrumptious street food at Bite Street NN

Northampton’s “hottest street food pop-up” made its return in March at the County Cricket Ground. It features a variety of independent vendors with their own mouth-watering specials. Keep an eye out on their website for their future pop-ups - their next one is on the King's Coronation weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

