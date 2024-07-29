Century celebrations for care home resident called for a trip to a local rural centre
Heather was joined by residents and staff, as she ventured out on a trip to West Lodge Rural Centre in Desborough. The trip had been organised as Heather herself grew up on a farm, with her love for animals it was a fitting day out. Heather certainly had a fun packed day and was still full of energy at the end of the day with reading her telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. Heather also enjoyed a special chocolate birthday cake made by the home’s talented chefs, as chocolate is Heathers favourite.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester Elm Bankcare homeadded: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Heather is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century. When we discovered that Heather grew up on a farm it was just the perfect surprise, and the day was simply amazing for Heather”
