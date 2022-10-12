News you can trust since 1931
New build homes in Northampton village handed over to housing provider

The homes will be available through rental agreements and shared ownership

By Carly Odell
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 11:21am

A number of newly built homes in a Northampton village have been handed over to a housing association.

Hackleton Heights - in Hackelton - consists of 20 ‘affordable’ homes, which have now been handed over from developer Allison Homes, to housing provider, Grand Union.

Three two bedroom homes, 16 three bedroom homes and two four bedroom homes will be available through rental agreements or shared ownership.

The new build homes in Hackleton Heights.

Dave Lakin director of development and commercial at Grand Union, said: “Our new homes in Hackleton are a great place to live.

“We’re providing a range of affordable homes on our site to rent for families and also those looking to find their first home, through shared ownership.

“Providing more affordable housing is critical and we aim to create a sustainable and balanced community where residents can thrive.”

Grand Union provides homes for more than 27,000 people across four central counties, and manages thousands of social housing tenancies.

