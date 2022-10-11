Plans unveiled to convert Grade II listed former shoe factory in Northampton into 99 homes

Plans have been unveiled to convert a Grade II former shoe factory in Northampton into 99 homes.

Proposals were submitted by Jardine Homes Ltd to redevelop the former Bective Works site in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe for residential use.

The full planning application proposes to create 99 homes, comprising full and partial demolition of existing buildings; erection of townhouses and apartments; refurbishment and change of use of a listed building and other associated works including landscaping and access arrangements.

3D plans of what the site could look like

The applicant said: “To conform with Northampton local planning policies to preserve the rich heritage of the site, this scheme will restore the Grade II listed building into modern residential use with a large green community amenity spaces, promoting activity and improving upon the wellbeing of the community.

"In addition, the refurbishment of the listed building will improve the appearance, longevity and structure of the building, so that the history of the site can be appreciated for longer.”

According to the plans, the proposals comprise three key elements: the partial demolition and conversion of Enterprise House, the erection of a new build apartment block fronting Bective Road and the erection of 21 townhouses along Yelvertoft Road which will be split into three blocks.

The overall proposed housing mix for the development is 37 one-bedroom properties; 41 two-bedroom properties; 18 three-bedroom properties; and three four-bedroom properties, according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bective Works in Bective Road

Planning papers say: "The majority of the homes that would be delivered by the development would be one or two bedroom. While this is not wholly indicative of the local planning authority's housing need...the development makes the most efficient use of land based on its location and access to services.

"Indeed, the acceptability of high-density development within this location is evidenced through the previous permissions for student accommodation. Furthermore, the high-density nature of the development ensures that it would make a meaningful boost to the housing supply."

The application also includes the provision of 99 car parking spaces, which is below the council's requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad