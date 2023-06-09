News you can trust since 1931
Look inside the most expensive property on the market in Northamptonshire complete with party barn

The Grade II listed country house is set in 11 acres of land and has its own lake
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

A huge mansion has been added to the market in Northamptonshire and it is the most expensive property on the market, in the county, right now.

The Grade II listed Jacobean hall – in Mears Ashby – has nine bedrooms, a hall and library, a coach house and its very own party barn.

Outside, the property is set on 11 acres of land, which includes ornamental lakes, a stream, woodland areas, paddocks, a tennis court and an outdoor bar.

Agents say: “A magnificent Grade II listed country house, principally Jacobean with Victorian extensions, in a delightful village setting. The property sits in an elevated position amidst beautiful gardens and grounds, including ornamental lakes, a stream, woodland and paddocks.

"There is an extensive range of period outbuildings, including an early 17th Century dovecote, 18th Century summer house, a fine stable block, and a tennis court; in all approximately 11 acres.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £4.25 million.

Take a look inside the most expensive Northamptonshire property on the market right now with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

