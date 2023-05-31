Take a look inside this incredible historical mansion near Northampton which is currently on the market for £4.25million

The site boasts its own lake, tennis court, party barn and more

Take a look inside this incredible historical mansion near Northampton which is currently on the market for a whopping £4.25million.

Mears Ashby Hall in Mears Ashby, which spans the size of six football pitches, is currently listed for sale with flagship estate agents Savills.

The sales advert boasts about the property’s Jacobean hall, Griffin hall and library, main suite with bathroom and dressing rooms, nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, tennis court, coach house, lake, party barn and more.

The advert reads: “A magnificent Grade II listed country house, principally Jacobean with Victorian extensions, in a delightful village setting. The property sits in an elevated position amidst beautiful gardens and grounds, including ornamental lakes, a stream, woodland and paddocks. There is an extensive range of period outbuildings, including an early 17th Century dovecote, 18th Century summer house, a fine stable block, and a tennis court; in all approximately 11 acres.”

Savills are looking for offers over £4.25million for the site. Click here to view the advert.

A weekend stay at the residence is priced at between £5,500 - £6,950, while a full week’s stay is between £13,500 - £20,000.

Mears Ashby Hall has been contacted for comment.

History

According to one source, the hall was built in 1637 and was owned by the Stockdale family (Stockdale Baronets), who descend from the Yorkshire landowning family of the same name.

In 1859 the East Wing by Anthony Salvin was added by Henry Stockdale.

During the 1980s the Hall became known for performances of Operatic Music organised by Frederick Stockdale.

The long association of the Stockdale family at Mears Ashby Hall ended when in the 1990s when the house was sold and Hoddington House became the principal family residence.

