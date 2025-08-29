Look inside 1930s home with views of Northamptonshire's countryside in sought-after village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
A 1930s detached home with views of the Northamptonshire countryside, in a sought-after village, has been added to the market.

The four bedroom home in Church Brampton has three reception rooms, a conservatory and utility, store and cloakroom.

Outside, the home has a gated driveway, a triple garage and just under an acre of gardens, overlooking the countryside. There are also outbuildings at the property, with potential to develop further, subject to planning permission.

Agents say: “A 1930s four bedroom detached property with an enclosed rear garden, a gated driveway, a triple garage and outbuildings, with potential to develop further subject to planning permission, situated in a village location.

"The property has a plot of just under one acre with views across the Northamptonshire countryside. A gated entrance gives access to a gravel driveway which leads to the front door and continues around the side of the house, leading to the triple garage.

"The property has approximately 3,270 sq. ft. of accommodation over two floors which includes an entrance hall with access to the kitchen/dining room, snug/study and drawing room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

Take a look around this 1930s home in a sought-after Northamptonshire village, with countryside views.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

1. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

2. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

3. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

4. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireMichael GrahamRightmove
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice